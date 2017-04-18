Inbound shipments increasing at port
Tucked away in a corner of the Yazoo Diversion Canal, most would not realize just how busy the Port of Vicksburg is. But, looking at the figures shared during Monday's Port Commission meeting, there is no denying the port is very busy, and business is picking up.
