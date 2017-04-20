Hosemann praises maintenance of Vicksburg voter rolls
The numbers may be startling at first glance, but Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says that the drop in active registered voters in Warren County in recent years is a sign that election officials are doing a "good job of bringing their voter rolls into compliance." According to numbers provided by the Secretary of State' office, Warren County has a seen a reduction of 3,393 active registered voters in the last two years from 29,762 in January of 2015 to 26,369 currently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC