Hosemann praises maintenance of Vicksburg voter rolls

The numbers may be startling at first glance, but Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says that the drop in active registered voters in Warren County in recent years is a sign that election officials are doing a "good job of bringing their voter rolls into compliance." According to numbers provided by the Secretary of State' office, Warren County has a seen a reduction of 3,393 active registered voters in the last two years from 29,762 in January of 2015 to 26,369 currently.

