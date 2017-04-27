Homeschool co-op growing leaps, bounds

In just one year, the Vicksburg homeschool co-op has gone from a small group of nine students to 40 students in kindergarten through sixth grade taking classes twice a month. The group meets two Thursdays a month at the Lower Mississippi History Museum in downtown Vicksburg and offers extracurricular classes such as art, P.E. and more challenging activities for gifted students.

