Homeschool co-op growing leaps, bounds

In just one year, the Vicksburg homeschool co-op has gone from a small group of nine students to 40 students in kindergarten through sixth grade taking classes twice a month. The group meets two Thursdays a month at the Lower Mississippi History Museum in downtown Vicksburg and offers extracurricular classes such as art, P.E. and more challenging activities for gifted students.

