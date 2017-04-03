'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' legacy debated on anniversary

In this March 9, 2017, photo, actress and playwright Katharine Houghton, who starred in the 1967 film "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" with Sidney Poitier, poses for photographs in New York. The film, which earned 10 Oscar nominations In this March 9, 2017, photo, actress and playwright Katharine Houghton, who starred in the 1967 film "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" with Sidney Poitier, poses for photographs in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.