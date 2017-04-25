Great weather equals great RiverFest
The perfect weather and large crowds helped make the 30th annual RiverFest a success for downtown Vicksburg and the downtown merchants. "The merchants said they had a really good day in terms of shopping," Vicksburg Main Street executive director Kim Hopkins said.
