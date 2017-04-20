Graduation ceremonies return to stadiums
The 2017 commencement ceremonies for Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School will be held at the school's respective football stadiums this year. Vicksburg will hold its ceremony on May 25, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC