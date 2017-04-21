Election isn't a popularity contest; inform yourself on candidates' positions
Thursday evening Vicksburg voters had the chance to hear from the candidates for mayor and North and South Ward alderman posts at a community forum sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Blacks in Government and the Warren County branch of the NAACP. Forums offer voters the unique opportunity to hear from the candidates in person and ask questions about the issues that concern them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Sun
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC