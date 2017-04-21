Don't hide, the public deserves the truth
In all the years I've been a reporter, one of the more frustrating things I've come across is the tendency of public bodies to restrict information regarding miscreant employees under the term personnel matters. I'm not talking about situations where some employee has been disciplined for insubordination or goofing off on the job, but rather where the employees commit more serious offenses like taking money or stealing, misusing or damaging public property.
