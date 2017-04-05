Crushing: Payment to repair collapsed retaining wall will be determined after repairs
Just who is responsible for paying to repair the collapsed wall between St. Paul Catholic Church and the parking deck at the First National Bank Building at the corner of Walnut and Clay streets, will be decided after the wall is repaired, the attorney for the church said. "We're going to fix the wall and then sort it out," said Frank Vollor, the attorney representing St. Paul.
