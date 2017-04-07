Bluz Cruz to cast off
Barge and other commercial traffic will be temporarily shut down on the Mississippi River from Tallulah to Vicksburg Saturday morning. The normal traffic will be replaced by an assortment of smaller craft for the 13th annual Bluz Cruz boat race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|4 hr
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC