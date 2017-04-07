Bluz Cruz to cast off

Bluz Cruz to cast off

Barge and other commercial traffic will be temporarily shut down on the Mississippi River from Tallulah to Vicksburg Saturday morning. The normal traffic will be replaced by an assortment of smaller craft for the 13th annual Bluz Cruz boat race.

Vicksburg, MS

