Attorney General's opinion sought on formation of Partnership board
Officials involved in the development of The Partnership, Warren County's newly formed economic development organization, are hoping the state Attorney General's office will give its blessing to the organization's nine-member board. The Partnership was formed through an agreement between the Warren County Port Commission, Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Economic Development Foundation.
