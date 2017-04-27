Alcorn Vicksburg to offer bachelor's

Starting in the fall 2017 semester, students who have already obtained an associates degree will be able to finish their last two years toward a bachelor's in business administration, sports management, recreation, criminal justice or psychology at Alcorn's Vicksburg Extension center. "The idea is for us to partner with Hinds Community College, and as their academic majors receive their associate degrees, they can come here and finish the bachelor's degree in two years," Dr. Robert Carr, the dean of the Vicksburg Extension Center, said.

