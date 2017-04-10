After cancer battle, Carter has taken the fight to cancer
Pearl Carter has taken what could have been a tragic turn in her life and turned it into a cause to help others. A multiple cancer survivor, Carter is an active volunteer for the American Cancer society, participating in the Relay for Life, as a volunteer working with breast cancer patients, a spokesperson and lobbyist for the American Cancer Society.
