After cancer battle, Carter has taken the fight to cancer

Pearl Carter has taken what could have been a tragic turn in her life and turned it into a cause to help others. A multiple cancer survivor, Carter is an active volunteer for the American Cancer society, participating in the Relay for Life, as a volunteer working with breast cancer patients, a spokesperson and lobbyist for the American Cancer Society.

