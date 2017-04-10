[ACCIDENT] Retaining Wall Gives Way a...

[ACCIDENT] Retaining Wall Gives Way and Crashes on a C6 Corvette in Vicksburg

That was the case last Sunday in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where the rear end of a C6 Grand Sport Corvette was damaged when a retaining wall in an adjacent parking garage collapsed onto it. The incident happened in downtown Vicksburg and damaged at least two other vehicles, including a pickup and a white vehicle.

