65-year-old Ark. man takes close contest for Bluz Cruz title
Phil Capel, 65, won the 22-mile race in 2:16:36 in a closely battled finish. Capel, who made the trip to Vicksburg from Sherwood, Arkansas, has competed in 12 of the 13 Bluz Cruz races.
