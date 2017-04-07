30th annual Riverfest under way in downtown Vicksburg
The setting sun cast a warm light as the crowds began making their way through the gates with folding chairs and jackets and headed for the stage at the intersection of South and Washington streets. The 30th Riverfest was slowly getting underway as the sounds of "The Chill" echoed up Washington Street to attract the crowd south.
