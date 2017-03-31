Warren Central tennis takes care of Vicksburg
Warren Central and Vicksburg will duke it out again on Saturday for the city's tennis championship, but on Thursday it was clearly the Vikings who reigned supreme. Warren Central did not drop a set in routing Vicksburg 7-0 Thursday at Halls Ferry Park.
