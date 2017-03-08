Vicksburg man arrested for possession of child pornography
A Vicksburg man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation. William Eugene Wicker, Jr., 39, was arrested at his home Tuesday by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
