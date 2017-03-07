Upgrades planned for river stage system

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is upgrading its system on the Old U.S. 80 bridge to get and report Mississippi River stages for Vicksburg, the Warren County Board of Supervisors learned Monday. Bridge superintendent Herman Smith discussed the system while presenting an agreement between the Vicksburg Bridge Commission and the Corps to allow Vicksburg District employees access to the bridge to install and maintain the system.

