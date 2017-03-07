Upgrades planned for river stage system
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is upgrading its system on the Old U.S. 80 bridge to get and report Mississippi River stages for Vicksburg, the Warren County Board of Supervisors learned Monday. Bridge superintendent Herman Smith discussed the system while presenting an agreement between the Vicksburg Bridge Commission and the Corps to allow Vicksburg District employees access to the bridge to install and maintain the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC