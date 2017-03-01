Two teens arrested in drive-by shooting
Two Vicksburg teens, one out on bond on a previous assault charge, will face multiple charges in the Tuesday drive-by shooting of another teenager at the intersection of Bowmar Avenue and Drummond Street, Capt. Sandra Williams said.
