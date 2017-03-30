Twenty-four St. Francis students are ...

Twenty-four St. Francis students are now published authors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg is now home to 24 newly published authors thanks to Kim Emfinger and Angie Zadrozny's first grade classes at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School. The students in the each class wrote one-page stories about an animal of their choosing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 03 at 9:38AM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC