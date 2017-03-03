Thankfully, two ugly bills die in Legislature
Without programs that encourage, support and nurture those who write or who are interested in writing, we could experience a trickle down result that would affect all of us. On Thursday, I had the privilege of visiting one of the many classrooms in Vicksburg that were recognizing the National Educations Association's Read Across America program.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
