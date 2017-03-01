Sounding every voice

"Some of our children at the school are bi-lingual, but their parents aren't so we wanted everyone to feel included," lead teacher at the school and organizer of the Black History program Dr. Uretka Callon said. During the nearly hour-long educational program, which highlighted Rosa Parks, Barack Obama and Martin Luther King, Jr. attendees listened as students gave brief historical accounts on these three African Americans and songs were performed by the school's Leader in Me choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.