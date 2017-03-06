So where does Mississippia s casino tax revenue go?
As Mississippi struggles with budget cuts for education and other programs, residents are asking how the state spends the millions in tax money it collects from casinos every year. Last year, Mississippi's 28 casinos reported $2.1 billion in gross casino revenue after they paid winners.
