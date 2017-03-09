Shooting is now a homicide

A Vicksburg man who was shot in the head Tuesday night died early Wednesday morning at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to information from the Vicksburg Police Department. Reginald Gaines, 30, 163 Elizabeth Circle, died about 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, almost four hours after he was shot while riding in a car travelling on U.S. 61 South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.