River mayors urge Congress, Trump administration for funds to expand navigable waterways

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. was part of delegation of mayors from the Mississippi River Cities & Towns initiative who met with members of Congress and administration officials to discuss issues affecting them and the Mississippi. The organization is composed of 124 cities and towns bordering the Mississippi River that works develop a common voice to those who depend most upon the river and provide officials with mayors, to provide them with the ability to attract green jobs, move towards sustainable economies and achieve local environmental protection goals, and help protect and restore the Mississippi as a natural system that can support people and economies, and its ecosystem and wildlife.

