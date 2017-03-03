Reading proficiency is an important factor in future development, success

Those sweet, simple, lyrical books excited us as children, piqued our curiosity and led most of us on a path to become lifelong, enthusiastic readers. Vicksburg students at all of its public, parochial and private schools celebrated the birthday of the beloved Dr. Seuss Wednesday during the National Education Association's annual Read Across America with a Read-A-Bration.

