Qualifying for Vicksburg elections now set

Four candidates for mayor, one Democrat and three independents, filed their papers in the final hours before qualifying closed for the municipal elections Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Former Vicksburg Police Chief and former deputy chief Mitchell Dent filed to face Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and District 2 Warren County Supervisor Charles Selmon in the May 2 Democratic primary for mayor. A runoff, if needed, will be May 16. Daryl Hollingsworth, Willie Robinson and Jennifer Thomas qualified as independents and will not be on the ballot until the June 6 general election.

