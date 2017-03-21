Port Commission, chamber, economic development group form partnership
Warren County's economic development efforts will be governed by a nine-member board of directors under a partnership approved Monday by the Warren County Port Commission, the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Economic Development Foundation. The boards signed a contract for economic development coordination that combines them into an economic development organization called the Partnership.
