Pedestrian killed on Indiana Avenue exit
According to Vicksburg Chief of Police Walter Armstrong, Donald Welch, 29 of Vicksburg, was struck and killed by a vehicle as he crossed in front of traffic shortly before 7 p.m. "We were talking at the scene last night that we had seen this individual walking up an down the interstate - and other roads - quite often," Armstrong said Tuesday morning. "It's sad, but there was nothing the driver could have done."
