Namihira offering free showing of - Hacksaw Ridge'

Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who refused to carry a rifle into combat, was ridiculed by members of his unit, became a medic and received the Medal of Honor for his efforts in saving 75 wounded soldiers during combat on the island Okinawa in World War II. It's a story that impressed Vicksburg physician Yoshinobu Namihira, a native of Okinawa, who wants to share the movie and a presentation on Doss with the public at his clinic, the Better Living Clinic, 3000 Halls Ferry Road.

