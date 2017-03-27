Mississippi Military Park Preserves 'Gibraltar of the Confederacy'

Vicksburg National Military Park preserves the site of the Battle of Vicksburg, a turning point in America's Civil War, waged from May 18 to July 4, 1863. Driving around the hallowed grounds at Vicksburg National Military Park in the state of Mississippi reminded National Parks traveler Mikah Meyer of another famous battlefield: Gettysburg, in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.