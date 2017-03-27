Mississippi avoids steep increases in premature deaths
Mississippi sidestepped national trends, seeing improvements in premature death rates as other states felt the impact rising deaths from drug overdoses. The annual analysis of county health data by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute found significant increase premature deaths between 2014 and 2015 across the country as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC