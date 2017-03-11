March 22 chamber luncheon will bring together city, county leaders for Q&A
The Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, during its next monthly luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, is hosting Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and Warren County Board of Supervisors President Richard George. The question-and-answer session will provide a unique opportunity for many to directly ask questions of the county's two most influential elected leaders.
