High winds force outages: Hundreds lose power in storm
The storm originated in Louisiana around Tensas County and produced large hail and damaging winds. Daniel Lamb, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said that the damage in Warren County is evidence of wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, but that they don't have an exact measurement from the areas that were the most affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC