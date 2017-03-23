George: Property tax increase needed and likely
Richard George put the people attending the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon Wednesday on notice - property tax increases are on the way. "You either get ready for the future or you get left behind," the president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors said.
