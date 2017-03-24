Fugitives captured: Two from county charged with armed robbery of Oxford man
Two Warren County men charged with the armed robbery of a man in Oxford are being held in the Warren County Jail, Sheriff Martin Pace said. Grady Bishop, 24, whose address was listed as 111 Bering St., and Gary Neil Fulgham, 23, 530 Still Drive, are being held without bail at the jail.
