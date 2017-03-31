Driver charged in death of passenger

Driver charged in death of passenger

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Vicksburg Post

The driver of a car involved in a Nov. 22 wreck on Moseley Gap Road that resulted in the death of a Vicksburg woman, has been charged in her death, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Curtis Lee Valentine, 20, is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in a death in the wreck that killed Katherine "Katie" Nicole Martin, 20. He was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

