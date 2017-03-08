Court upholds ex-football player murder-for-hire conviction
" A federal appeals court has upheld the murder-for-hire conviction of former LSU and Southern University football player Nemessis Bates, nicknamed "Nemo." Bates is serving life after his conviction last year on four federal counts accusing him of hiring hit men to kill a friend who had stolen jewelry and $20,000 cash from him.
