Court upholds ex-football player murd...

Court upholds ex-football player murder-for-hire conviction

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A federal appeals court has upheld the murder-for-hire conviction of former LSU and Southern University football player Nemessis Bates, nicknamed "Nemo." Bates is serving life after his conviction last year on four federal counts accusing him of hiring hit men to kill a friend who had stolen jewelry and $20,000 cash from him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC