Bond revoked for 22-year-old charged with attempted kidnapping in Vicksburg
Tuesday, DA Smith's Office, along with County Prosecutor Ricky Johnson and investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department, appeared before County Court Judge, Honorable Johnny Price, in response to a motion filed by Coleson's attorney requesting the bond be lowered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC