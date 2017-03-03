Auditorium to host fashion designer Patrick Kelly exhibit
The Vicksburg Auditorium will be transformed Sunday into a showcase featuring the work of one of Vicksburg's own, fashion designer Patrick Kelly. The exhibit, which will feature 25 pieces of Kelly's work on loan from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and a fashion show featuring Vicksburg and Jackson State students modeling clothing inspired by Kelly and clothing provided by JC Penney of Ridgeland, will be open to the public Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Monday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
