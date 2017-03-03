$75K bond placed on shooting suspect

A Vicksburg teenager will remain in the Warren County Jail without bond and his accused accomplice is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond for their involvement in the drive-by shooting of another teen. Lamarien Harper, 16, and Darrien Turner, 15, are both charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in which a 16-year-old was wounded.

