$250,000 bond pulled on kidnapping suspect

Thursday Mar 16

A Vicksburg man accused of attempting to kidnap two 10-year-old girls will remain in the Warren County Jail without bail. County Judge Johnny Price Wednesday revoked the $250,000 bond for Cody Coleson, 22, who is charged by city police with two counts of attempted kidnapping following an incident Saturday at Pemberton Square Mall.

