Woman arrested for taking vehicle
Alice Nicole "Nikki" Layton, 31, of Buck Reed Road in Edwards, was arrested Tuesday and charged with auto theft, Sheriff Martin Pace said. Layton is accused of taking the 2005 Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck she was a passenger in July 25 when the owner exited the vehicle for a short amount of time on Fisher Ferry Road.
