Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges

A man wanted for a probation violation from the state of Louisiana, who also had a warrant pending from U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services for a federal firearms violation, was apprehended this morning in Vicksburg at an apartment on Fisher Ferry Road. Johnny Lee Thompson, 34, of Vicksburg was taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after an operation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT teams.

