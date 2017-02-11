Treats are both sweet and romantic
What would Valentine's Day be without Chocolate? The two are practically synonymous, and it is thanks in part to Richard Cadbury, whose British family manufactured products using cacao beans. Valentine's Day had become all the rage during the Victorian era with lover's showing their affections with Cupid-bedecked gifts and cards the smithsonianmag website stated, so when Cadbury came up with the idea of transforming his drinking chocolate into an "eating chocolate" and packaging them in heart-shaped boxes in 1861, Feb. 14 has never been the same.
