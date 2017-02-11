Treats are both sweet and romantic

Treats are both sweet and romantic

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Vicksburg Post

What would Valentine's Day be without Chocolate? The two are practically synonymous, and it is thanks in part to Richard Cadbury, whose British family manufactured products using cacao beans. Valentine's Day had become all the rage during the Victorian era with lover's showing their affections with Cupid-bedecked gifts and cards the smithsonianmag website stated, so when Cadbury came up with the idea of transforming his drinking chocolate into an "eating chocolate" and packaging them in heart-shaped boxes in 1861, Feb. 14 has never been the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC