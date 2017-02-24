Police seeking information about three burglaries at Bowmar Elementary
Vicksburg police are seeking the public's help for information about three burglaries at Bowmar Elementary School, 912 Bowmar Ave., reported Feb. 6, Feb. 10 and Feb. 16, 2017. According to police reports, the school was entered by force.
