Mississippi Mayor Wants City Workers Handling Money to Take Polygraphs
Vicksburg, Miss., Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he wants all city workers who handle money to be required to take polygraph tests. Flaggs told The Vicksburg Post that "taxpayers need to know we're not losing their money."
