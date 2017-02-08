Luther College to host screening of 'Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property' Thursdya, Feb. 9
Luther College is hosting an on-campus screening of Charles Burnett's award-winning documentary, "Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Franklin W. Olin Building Room 102. The screening is open to the public with no charge for admission.
