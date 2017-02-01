Interviews set in search for new port director
Warren County port officials hope to be able to hire a new port director by the end of February, port commission president Margaret Gilmer said Monday. She said commissioners will interview five of six candidates recommended by Jorgenson Consulting, the company hired by the port commission to assist in the search for the new director.
